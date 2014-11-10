Tap Into the World of Classical Music at Chamber’s After Hours Mixer

Join the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region for its monthly Business After Hours Networking Mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Join music and artistic director Nir Kabaretti as he demystifies the world of classical music.

Ever wondered what the conductor's various onstage gestures mean to the musicians? Interested to learn why a 300-year-old art form still packs the Granada Theatre with raging fans twice a month? Maestro Kabaretti explains it all in his usual entertaining style.

This month's After Hours will be hosted by the Santa Barbara Symphony and the Granada Theatre.

RSVP by calling 805.965.3023 or emailing [email protected]. Click here for more information.