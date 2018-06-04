Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:08 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Tap Your Favorite Student Water Conservation Videos

By Kalani Durham for Santa Barbara County Water Agency | April 9, 2018 | 6:44 p.m.

Voting is underway for the 19th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest People’s Choice Award, the Santa Barbara County Water Agency has announced.

The public is invited to view all 16 of the 30-second videos submitted. Visit WaterWiseSB.org to view the videos, and vote for your favorite.

Those with a Facebook account can vote for their favorites by “liking” before Friday, April 20, on the contest’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WWSBHighSchoolVideoContest.

Students from nine schools across the county submitted videos for this year’s contest, including Anacapa, Bishop Garcia Diego, Cabrillo, Carpinteria, Cate, Dos Pueblos, Dunn, San Marcos and Santa Ynez Valley high schools.

The contest meets several California State Content Standards.

“We always look forward to seeing the imaginative ways students depict the value of water conservation," said Fray Crease, county water agency manager.

This year’s contest focused on the theme Water Use Myths at Home and in the Garden, and challenged students to create videos that can work as public service announcements to promote water use efficiency and local water conservation programs.

Videos have been used previously as public service announcements on TV and radio, and in movie theaters.

In addition to the People’s Choice Award, judges from local water providers award the first, second, third place and honorable mention prizes ranging up to $1,000 to the awarded schools.

Students on the winning teams also receive cash prizes made possible by community sponsors including Carollo Engineers, Dudek, Ewing Irrigation, All-Around Landscape Supply, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and NCM Movie Theatres.

Their level of support is recognized on the contest’s webpage at WaterWiseSB.org/HSVC.

The annual contest is funded by the Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers and the Santa Barbara County Water Agency. Together, these agencies sponsor programs that promote water awareness and efficiency.

Visit WaterWiseSB.org to learn more ways to maximize your water use efficiency.

— Kalani Durham for Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

 

