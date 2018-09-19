Tara Haaland-Ford Honored for Work in Local Legal System

Tara Haaland-Ford is the recipient of the 2018 Legal Community Appreciation Award, the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation has announced.

Haaland-Ford, a local criminal defense attorney, is being recognized for her work with the Santa Barbara Teen Legal Clinic and the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Committee, as well as her contributions to the community as a founding member of the Santa Barbara Support Network.

The Legal Community Appreciation Award honors a legal professional (lawyer, judge, paralegal, secretary or court staff) who has provided an outstanding contribution to the local legal system, either through achievement of professional excellence, volunteer service, or other commitment to the local legal community for a significant period of time.

The 2018 award ceremony will be 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27, at the Santa Barbara Club. Those interested in attending can RSVP to [email protected]

— Barbara Carroll for Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation.