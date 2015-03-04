Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Tara Jones: Elevate Your Ethanol at Santa Barbara’s New Barware Store

Still features everything for at-home bar needs, from vintage glasses to cocktail shakers and glass straws

Visit Still at 37 E. Ortega St. in Santa Barbara, and peruse this quaint shop that is chock full of barware with a wide selection of mixers and bitters.
Visit Still at 37 E. Ortega St. in Santa Barbara, and peruse this quaint shop that is chock full of barware with a wide selection of mixers and bitters. (Tara Jones photo)
By Tara Jones, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | March 4, 2015 | 2:32 p.m.

As my life in Santa Barbara has changed and grown over the years, I have moved a few times. Three times in 13 years, to be exact. 

And every time I have moved, I have wanted two things for my next house/apartment/loft space: room for a bar cart and all the trimmings to go with it. 

It’s as if my brain thinks I will be living in the swanky 1940s when I move, and will instantly have cooler things in my new house, like years worth of barware to showcase in the corner of my new living room.

While I may not be living a debonair '40s lifestyle in my current house, I can now have that bar cart and get all the trimmings to go with it at Still

Catty-corner to Dargan’s Irish Pub, Still holds all the barware pieces one will ever need and then some for their next boujie cocktail party. 

After 15 years in the wine and spirits industry, owner Jeremy Bohrer decided to take a leap, quit his job, and 32 short days later opened his own store late last November.

This fully stocked store features everything your at-home bar needs, from vintage glasses to cocktail shakers and glass straws to an extensive bitters selection. 

“We try to hit the whole spectrum, from a $2.99 jigger to the $120 Japanese shaker,” Bohrer says.

Still carries unique mixers, such as Bittermilk’s bourbon barrel aged old fashioned, not likely to be found in the larger beverage chain stores. (Tara Jones photo)

Visit this quaint shop, and you will find he can talk shop with the best of them while pointing the way to his locally sourced mixers and ingredients, or the Boopie glassware that sit atop his recycled Elijah Craig bourbon barrel. 

And be sure to check out the delectable selection of infused fruits, such as the Litchis Thai lychee in passion fruit liqueur. It’s oddly exotic and unlike any lychee I’ve ever tasted. 

“The pomp and circumstance of making a great cocktail is so cool,” chuckled Bohrer.

I couldn’t agree more. 

Shop online at elevateyourethanol.com or visit the store at 37 E. Ortega St. during their hours of operation, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Owner of Still, Jeremy Bohrer, says he wants "people to come in the store and pick something up that’s made by a local." (Tara Jones photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 