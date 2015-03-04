Tara Jones: Elevate Your Ethanol at Santa Barbara’s New Barware Store

Advice

As my life in Santa Barbara has changed and grown over the years, I have moved a few times. Three times in 13 years, to be exact.

And every time I have moved, I have wanted two things for my next house/apartment/loft space: room for a bar cart and all the trimmings to go with it.

It’s as if my brain thinks I will be living in the swanky 1940s when I move, and will instantly have cooler things in my new house, like years worth of barware to showcase in the corner of my new living room.

While I may not be living a debonair '40s lifestyle in my current house, I can now have that bar cart and get all the trimmings to go with it at Still.

Catty-corner to Dargan’s Irish Pub, Still holds all the barware pieces one will ever need and then some for their next boujie cocktail party.

After 15 years in the wine and spirits industry, owner Jeremy Bohrer decided to take a leap, quit his job, and 32 short days later opened his own store late last November.

This fully stocked store features everything your at-home bar needs, from vintage glasses to cocktail shakers and glass straws to an extensive bitters selection.

“We try to hit the whole spectrum, from a $2.99 jigger to the $120 Japanese shaker,” Bohrer says.

Visit this quaint shop, and you will find he can talk shop with the best of them while pointing the way to his locally sourced mixers and ingredients, or the Boopie glassware that sit atop his recycled Elijah Craig bourbon barrel.

And be sure to check out the delectable selection of infused fruits, such as the Litchis Thai lychee in passion fruit liqueur. It’s oddly exotic and unlike any lychee I’ve ever tasted.

“The pomp and circumstance of making a great cocktail is so cool,” chuckled Bohrer.

I couldn’t agree more.

Shop online at elevateyourethanol.com or visit the store at 37 E. Ortega St. during their hours of operation, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.