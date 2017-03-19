Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:07 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones

Tara Jones Haaf: Bacara Resort & Spa’s Angel Oak Restaurant Features List of 1,200 Wines

Extensive list gives you a delicious opportunity to mix and match with your favorite dining choices

Newly renovated Angel Oak restaurant at Bacara Resort & Spa features a wine list of more than 1,200 labels.

A 2013 Mail Road, Mount Carmel Vineyard Chardonnay, is a perfect pairing for jumbo scallops.

The 2004 Lopez de Heredia Viña Tondonia Reserva is a delightful accent for dry-aged New York steak and shaved truffles.

By Tara Jones Haaf | March 19, 2017 | 6:50 p.m.

I’m all about the hidden gems.

The more exclusive or secretive the location, the more likely I am to seek it out again and again.

Bacara Resort & Spa’s newly renovated restaurant, Angel Oak, is one such place.

And they are serving up a bit more than your typical fine-dining experience of decadent dishes.

The wine list at this restaurant is the real reason to visit. Although with more than 1,200 labels listed, wine novel might be a more accurate description.

Just about any local or international wine you seek is in the book, but why drink the same old thing when you could explore the list to find some rare, hard-to-find local and imported wines that will knock your oenophile socks off?

My recommendation is to order the jumbo scallops or dry-aged New York steak and pair the following wines:

2013 Mail Road, Mount Carmel Vineyard Chardonnay

This exclusive and rare chardonnay paired perfectly with the brown butter sauce on the jumbo scallops.

Lightly oaked and hints of lemon oil, sage and almond will balance the creaminess of the dish.

2007 Txomin Etxaniz, Getaria 

It has peach and nectarine aromas, which are backed by tangy lemon and pineapple flavors. Naturally sharp and cleansing on the finish.

Perfect for pairing with seafood tapas and the like.

2004 Lopez de Heredia Viña Tondonia Reserva

Veer off the beaten path of the popular order of Grassini cabernet and plunge into the Rioja varietals of Spain with a bottle of this red.

Oaky with red fruit notes, this wine is lighter than your standard cabernet but is still full of complexity and pairs well with the shaved truffles that accompany the steak.

1999 Rosso del Bepi, Quintarelli, Veneto 

This deep and smoky wine has a very alluring bouquet that rises out of the glass.

Bold acidity, but plenty of ripeness and velvety tannins brings an unlikely balance to this red.

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

