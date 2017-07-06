Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:24 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones

Tara Jones Haaf: Bottlest Offers DIY Wines and Top-Shelf Cocktails

At Terravant’s Bottlest in Buellton, customize any bottle of wine — starting with a preferred style and taste of wine down to the label. Visit the facility to get inspiration from past labels on display.

(Tara Jones Haaf photo)

< 1142 > of 8
Walk along the catwalk for a bird’s-eye view of the wine production facility at Terravant and learn the ins and outs of the winemaking process. Tours run daily at 1 p.m.

(Tara Jones Haaf photo)

< 1147 > of 8
The Espresso Martini is made with Absolut vodka, Kahlua and freshly brewed espresso.

(Tara Jones Haaf photo)

< 1143 > of 8
The Cherry & Chili Smash, made with Rittenhouse rye, fresh cherries and Fresno chili pepper simple syrup, serves up the perfect blend of spice and summer.

(Tara Jones Haaf photo)

< 1144 > of 8
Terravant is leading the way with an innovative way to barrel wines using both oak and Oenotanks. Oenotanks are a fraction of the cost of oak barrels, can be used several times over, and can easily mimic the oak style by filling the wine tanks with wood chips during fermentation.

(Tara Jones Haaf photo)

< 1149 > of 8
Bottlest is Terravant’s newly redesigned winery, bar and bistro.

(Tara Jones Haaf photo)

< 1146 > of 8
The upstairs bar offers top-shelf cocktails and live music. Stay for dinner to feast on fine dining dishes.

(Tara Jones Haaf photo)

< 1145 > of 8
Terravant projects it will produce 600,000 cases with a capacity of 1 million bottles in 2017 at its Buellton facility.

(Tara Jones Haaf photo)

< 1148 > of 8
 
By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | July 6, 2017 | 2:00 p.m.

The sleepy town of Buellton isn’t exactly known for its nightlife or myriad places for fine dining — until now.

Terravant’s newly redesigned winery, bar and bistro, Bottlest, is changing the way wine tours are done and offering top-shelf cocktails with late-night fine dining to boot.

My suggestion is to spend an afternoon and evening at Bottlest and let them make your wildest winemaker dreams come true.

Walk through the largest wine production facility in Santa Barbara County to see just how all those wines go from grape to bottle.

Terravant is projecting 600,000 cases with a capacity of 1 million-bottle production for 2017, boasts 2 percent of wine production in the United States, and has staff in place ready to educate the everyday person on the ins and outs of wine production.

Tour the facility for $25, ending with a bottle of your own wine blend in hand or go big with an extended barrel-tasting tour that includes six additional wine tastings for $35. Tours run daily at 1 p.m.

Think you’ll want more than just one bottle of wine? DIY to your heart’s content, including label design, at the rock bottom price of $4.95 per bottle.

Next, grab a seat at the bar upstairs (formerly Avant restaurant and bar) and enjoy a craft cocktail while listening to live music performances from such musicians as rock-'n'-roll veteran Mark Terry.

Bottlest’s bar program, headed up by Mike Kastan, offers unique and tasty cocktails like the Cherry & Chili Smash. Made with Rittenhouse rye, fresh cherries and Fresno chili pepper simple syrup, this drink is the perfect blend of spice and summer that drinks like a session whiskey.

Stay for dinner and feast on fine dining dishes paired with your choice of 52 types of pay-per-sip wines that line the far wall of the restaurant.

Looking for that perfect after-dinner drink? Try the Espresso Martini made with Absolut vodka, Kahlua and freshly brewed espresso.

Bistro hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Live music is every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Click here to order your own DIY wine online.

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 