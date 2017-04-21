Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones

Tara Jones Haaf: Draughtsmen Aleworks Brewing Series of Gluten-Reduced Beers

Draughtsmen Aleworks brewmaster Reno King started brewing his first batch of beer at the young age of 18 years and is the mastermind behind the science of the new gluten-reduced Cereal Killer series. Click to view larger
Draughtsmen Aleworks brewmaster Reno King started brewing his first batch of beer at the young age of 18 years and is the mastermind behind the science of the new gluten-reduced Cereal Killer series. (Tara Jones Haaf / Noozhawk photo)
By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | April 21, 2017 | 12:01 p.m.

As much as I get flack for being gluten-free (or gluten-frugal, as my sister-in-law says), there are simply some things my stomach cannot stand.

For years I would put myself through agony just for a cupcake or a pint of beer. However, with age comes a little bit of wisdom — and for me a little more self-control.

I’ve heard other people say they don’t miss gluten-riddled food anymore, but I don’t identify with that crowd. I miss everything about gluten. I especially miss really good beer.

I’ve tasted the gluten-free beers on the market and found that most taste like a high school student's desperate attempt at making anything resembling an alcoholic beverage.

So, I’ve mainly stuck to drinking ciders and siphoning a sip or two from my husband’s beer, until recently when I discovered Draughtsmen Aleworks’ new gluten-reduced beer series. Their first gluten-reduced beer, Cereal Killer, debuted about a month ago in the tasting room and in select restaurants in Santa Barbara.

Cereal Killer, a pale ale at 4.5 percent ABV and 38 IBU, was pure bliss for this gluten-frugal gal. Enhanced with dry hops and grapefruit zest, this refreshing pale ale was the perfect pairing to a lazy Sunday afternoon spent on their patio.

If you’re wondering why you hadn’t heard a peep about their gluten-reduced beer until now, it’s because their first concoction practically flew off the shelf and quickly sold out everywhere.

But don’t fret! Round two of the series, Citracide, has just been released and is well worth the trek to the far reaches of Goleta for a frosty pint.

Citracide, like the first in the series, has citrus notes but settles somewhere between a pale ale and IPA style with a hops bite on the palate.

With the use of Brewer’s Clarex used during the barreling process, they are not able to technically say that their beers are gluten-free but rather gluten-reduced by 99.9 percent.

Still not convinced that gluten-reduced beer is worth the potential pain?

Just ask the celiac-inflicted customers that line the bar at Draughtsmen. They’ll tell you all is well.

Draughtsmen Aleworks, 53 Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta, is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 