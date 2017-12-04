Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones

Tara Jones Haaf: Four Ways to Drink Your Way Into the Holiday Spirit

Sip and swirl at upcoming events sure to put you in a festive mood

Solvang Julefest offers 12-plus tasting rooms and wine bars. Click to view larger
Solvang Julefest offers 12-plus tasting rooms and wine bars. (Tara Jones Haaf / Noozhawk photo)
By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | December 4, 2017 | 9:19 p.m.

We all know why we pay the big bucks to live in this gorgeous city. (Hint: It has something to do with the perfect year-round weather.)

However, with the recent heat wave that happened over Thanksgiving and inevitable spike in temperatures that happens every December, it can be tough to get into the holiday mood.

Sometimes, you have to jump-start things by knocking back a few holiday-inspired cocktails until you’re singing Christmas carols in the streets.

Here are a few upcoming events that are sure to be filled with holiday cheer.

Margerum’s 5 Years of Amaro/Manhattan Soiree

Dress in your Sunday best and rub elbows with Doug Margerum at his flagship tasting room at 813 Anacapa St. this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his decadent amaro.

Doug Margerum’s flagship tasting room will celebrate the fifth anniversary of his decadent amaro.
Doug Margerum’s flagship tasting room will celebrate the fifth anniversary of his decadent amaro. (Tara Jones Haaf / Noozhawk photo)

Manhattan cocktail and small bites are included with each $25 ticket, plus the smooth moves of Ivor of Flair Bartending. Tickets are limited to the first 50 guests.

Solvang Julefest: Holiday Beer & Wine Walk

Jule be feeling those holiday vibes in no time when you wander the quaint streets of Solvang this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., sampling various wines and beers at 12-plus tasting rooms and wine bars.

Tickets are $45 per person for a two-day passport that includes a souvenir wine glass.

Grassini Gives Back

The holidays aren’t just about getting, but giving as well. And no one gives back like Grassini Family Vineyards, newly located at 24 El Paseo.

From noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, enjoy wine tasting, bottle purchases and raffle ticket buys knowing that 100 percent of your money spent will be matched by the Grassini family and donated to Food From the Heart.

There also will be a silent auction with proceeds donated to the charity as well.

Sip & Swirl

A holiday soiree hosted by Grassini Family Vineyards will benefit Food From the Heart.
A holiday soiree hosted by Grassini Family Vineyards will benefit Food From the Heart. (Tara Jones Haaf / Noozhawk photo)

Get toasty and warm with tastings of local cabernets and top-shelf bourbons while taking in scenic views from the rooftop of the Canary Hotel from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

While you sip and swirl wines from Grassini, DAOU, Alpha OmegaFreemark AbbeyStonestreet, Brander and Buttonwood, or knock back a few bourbon samplings of Four Roses, Michter’s or High West, enjoy live music and a few tasty bites at the elevated s’mores station.

Tickets are $35 and available for purchase at NightOut.com or at the door per availability.

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Sip & Swirl serves up rooftop views from the Canary Hotel. Click to view larger
Sip & Swirl serves up rooftop views from the Canary Hotel. (Tara Jones Haaf / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 