Tara Jones Haaf: Four Ways to Drink Your Way Into the Holiday Spirit

Sip and swirl at upcoming events sure to put you in a festive mood

We all know why we pay the big bucks to live in this gorgeous city. (Hint: It has something to do with the perfect year-round weather.)

However, with the recent heat wave that happened over Thanksgiving and inevitable spike in temperatures that happens every December, it can be tough to get into the holiday mood.

Sometimes, you have to jump-start things by knocking back a few holiday-inspired cocktails until you’re singing Christmas carols in the streets.

Here are a few upcoming events that are sure to be filled with holiday cheer.

Margerum’s 5 Years of Amaro/Manhattan Soiree

Dress in your Sunday best and rub elbows with Doug Margerum at his flagship tasting room at 813 Anacapa St. this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his decadent amaro.

Manhattan cocktail and small bites are included with each $25 ticket, plus the smooth moves of Ivor of Flair Bartending. Tickets are limited to the first 50 guests.

Solvang Julefest: Holiday Beer & Wine Walk

Jule be feeling those holiday vibes in no time when you wander the quaint streets of Solvang this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., sampling various wines and beers at 12-plus tasting rooms and wine bars.

Tickets are $45 per person for a two-day passport that includes a souvenir wine glass.

Grassini Gives Back

The holidays aren’t just about getting, but giving as well. And no one gives back like Grassini Family Vineyards, newly located at 24 El Paseo.

From noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, enjoy wine tasting, bottle purchases and raffle ticket buys knowing that 100 percent of your money spent will be matched by the Grassini family and donated to Food From the Heart.

There also will be a silent auction with proceeds donated to the charity as well.

Sip & Swirl

Get toasty and warm with tastings of local cabernets and top-shelf bourbons while taking in scenic views from the rooftop of the Canary Hotel from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

While you sip and swirl wines from Grassini, DAOU, Alpha Omega, Freemark Abbey, Stonestreet, Brander and Buttonwood, or knock back a few bourbon samplings of Four Roses, Michter’s or High West, enjoy live music and a few tasty bites at the elevated s’mores station.

Tickets are $35 and available for purchase at NightOut.com or at the door per availability.

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.