Tara Jones Haaf: Wine + Beer at Santa Barbara Public Market Raises the Bar

The little shop in the back boasts big fun with a wine club, events and more

In light of the recent disasters that our little city has endured, I have tried to make a concerted effort to patron only locally run shops and restaurants this year. Lately I’ve been going to the Santa Barbara Public Market and discovering places I used to pass over and am finding they are worth adding to my list of regular haunts.

Wine + Beer, the often overlooked little wine and beer shop in the back of the market, is more than just a store and tasting bar.

With events happening multiple times a week and an incredibly knowledgeable staff of sommeliers and cicerones, you can’t beat what these guys have to offer!

First things first: Its Voyager Wine Club might just be the best deal in town. Club membership is $55 per month and includes two bottles of wine every month, 15 percent off all purchases, and a free glass of wine at pick-up parties plus free entry to its events.

Two bottles of quality wine every month is certainly nothing to sniff at when the price is so affordable, but I think the free entry to the plethora of events is the real hook for me.

I recently attended one of its Market Gusto nights while on a date and was completely won over. This casual food and wine/beer pairing night is a great way to take your food pairing skills to the next level while discovering more of what the market has to offer.

Five wines/beers are paired with a dish from one of the restaurants in the market.

So, you’re not just discovering the next bottle that will end up on your shelf, but also some great eats that you otherwise might not have ordered.

My favorite from its most recent event was the shrimp tempura bowl from Bigeye Raw Bar paired with Domain Mittnacht Freres 2016 pinot gris. This $26 French white has a sweet finish with smooth mild fruit notes on the fore palate, making it the perfect pairing for any spicy dish.

The selection of local and imported wines gets two thumbs-up from me as well as the price point.

One of the upcoming events I’m most excited about is the Botanical Bar with Jardesca Aperitiva, where guests will learn the art of the pre-dinner cocktail. This event, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 14, is free to attend and is a great way to try before you buy!

While I’m not done scoping out other locally owned wine shops to frequent, Wine + Beer has found another regular with this girl.

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.