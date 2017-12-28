Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:24 am | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones Haaf: Shop Local for New Year’s Eve Libations

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | December 28, 2017 | 6:30 a.m.

One of the things I absolutely love about our little city is that we immediately respond to one another’s needs in times of crisis.

In light of the recent Thomas Fire, I saw dozens of businesses promote one another, watched as friends shopped locally at any cost for their Christmas gifts, and noticed that just about everyone is involved in giving back or offering support to those in need.

And while the Christmas shopping rush may be over, the New Year’s festivities are just a few days away.

Here are a few local wine and bottle shops I highly recommend that are offering great deals and ways you can continue to give back.

Renegade Wines

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Thursday, Renegade Wines at 417 Santa Barbara St. will be hosting a sparkling wine tasting paired with cheeses from C’est Cheese.

The cost is $20 at the door and is limited to 30 guests. Be sure to RSVP at 805.568.1961 as these tastings usually sell out quickly!

While you’re there, peruse its cozy wine racks, where you’re sure to find the perfect wine to pair with any occasion.

Savoy Wines

If you’ve got New Year’s Eve dinner plans, Savoy Wines at 18 W. Anapamu St. is the place to shop.

Choose from more than 40 local and imported pinot noirs or browse its extensive syrah selection, plus find a hostess gift to boot!

Prices in the shop range from $10 to $100 per bottle with about 80 labels priced at $15 or less.

Insider tip: Sign up for the email newsletter to get the inside scoop on the latest deals and discounts at this charming little wine shop.

Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop

It’s no secret for anyone who has paid a recent visit to the Funk Zone that Lama Dog, 116 Santa Barbara St., is the place to find local and imported obscure beers, ciders or gluten-free libations.

The selection may not be huge, but it’s always fun to browse its refrigerated sections for a new brew.

If you’re already a little sad that the last of the holiday parties are almost over, then be sure to join Lama Dog and its Waterline neighbors for a building-wide fundraiser at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

A portion of the proceeds from the fundraising bash will go toward those affected by the Thomas Fire. And that’s something to toast to!

The Winehound

If you’re looking for a truly personal shopping experience, then this is the wine shop for you.

With prices starting at $9.99 per bottle, sizes ranging from 187-ml to 3-liter bottles, and 36 sparkling labels to choose from, the friendly staff at The Winehound are sure to help you find the perfect libation to help ring in the new year.

Hosting the party? Take advantage of its 10 percent discount on six-bottle purchases, or save 12 percent on a full case of wine.

The Winehound is located between See’s Candies and Chipotle in La Cumbre Plaza, 3849 State St., No. 163, Santa Barbara.

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

