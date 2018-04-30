Tara Jones Haaf: Sip and Savor on Santa Barbara’s Best Patios

Some wine tasting venues and breweries rise above the others when it comes to the views, fun things to do and a family-friendly vibe

Lately I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect patios for some afternoon wine tasting and beer imbibing.

Even though we’re already experiencing May Gray weather in the mornings, most of the afternoons are still just as sunny as ever, making this time of year perfect patio season.

Most of the wines and brews made in our county are top notch, and there’s no shortage of good patio space around these parts, but some wine tasting venues and breweries are better than others when it comes to epic views, fun things to do and room for the whole family.

Here is a list of my top places to sip and savor local wines and beers this spring:

Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room — Best View

There’s no competition for Deep Sea when it comes to wine tasting with a view!

Should the May Gray stay through the afternoon, the indoor space is just as cozy and charming as its patio that hangs over the open waters.

Soak up views of land and sea at this nautical tasting room with a glass of its 2014 The Nautilas, a white blend of tropical notes that will make you feel like you’re on vacation.

Municipal Winemakers — Best Activities

From arts and crafts to foodie events to pop-up shopping experiences, Municipal Winemakers' kitschy tasting room and patio have events happening most every weekend and some weeknights, too.

The wines at this hip joint are approachable and fun, like its 2017 Bright White dry riesling that is true to its name with bright acidity and a light body.

Come for the activities at this hot spot in the Funk Zone and stay for the wines.

Oreana Winery — Best Kid/Dog Friendly

As someone who just had her first baby, I now know the struggle not only of getting out of the house with a kid in tow, but how tricky it can be to find a family-friendly tasting room.

The casual and fun atmosphere plus friendly staff at Oreana Winery more than make up for the average wines at this venue.

The Chardonnay is my go-to when visiting this tasting room with its medium bodied, fruit forward palate and pairs nicely with an afternoon spent listening to a live band that is just loud enough to hamper the sounds of a crying baby or howling pup.

M. Special — Best Activities

If you’re looking to do more than just sit around while you imbibe, this place is hoppin’ just about every night of the week.

The patio at M. Special has a few lawn games to enjoy as well as food trucks and live music.

Grab a pint of the session Pablo Special Pale Ale, its gateway hoppy beer that has tropical notes with a toffee malt finish that pairs perfectly with sunny weather.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. — Best Ambience

Everyone has their place they call home when it comes to local breweries, but for me Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is where I have many fond and fun memories.

Even though the Funk Zone location is often laden with visitors during the weekends, the vibe during the week where locals go to work during the day and stay to watch the game at night is what makes this quaint tasting room feel familiar.

The staff is incredibly friendly, and its constantly rotating menu of seasonal and core beers makes each visit a special one, whether you’re new to the beer scene or a cicerone on the hunt to taste something new.

I recommend checking out the recently released Painted Cave Guava IPA with notes of citrus that blend perfectly with a dash of its juicy pink guava puree.

Pure Order Brewing Co. — Best Kid/Dog Friendly

The family-run Pure Order Brewing Co. has a campy vibe with life-size games and lots of room to roam in their outdoor urban sprawl that reminds one of a fun neighborhood backyard get-together.

While it has a fun list of seasonal brews, I keep coming back to one of its core beers each and every time.

Its traditional Bavarian-style Crooked Neck hefeweizen, a nod to the late Gemina Giraffe that once lived in the Santa Barbara Zoo, has heavy banana notes perfect for those warm spring days spent with friends and family.

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.