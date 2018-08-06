Monday, August 6 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones Haaf: Summer Bucket List, Part Two — Rooftop Party at The Canary with Winecult

The Canary Click to view larger
The Canary hotel in Santa Barbara hosts monthly Sip & Swirl events on its rooftop at which local wineries showcase their best vintages. The next Sip & Swirl is set for Aug. 26. (Photo courtesy of The Canary)
By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | August 6, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Is there anything cooler in the summer than being invited to a rooftop party?

You’ve seen it in all the chick flick movies, and you might even know someone who has a chic rooftop party in some other city, but Santa Barbara has only one rooftop that is known for its shindigs — and you don’t need to know someone to get in.

The Canary hotel hosts a series of monthly Sip & Swirl events during the summer and fall months, and I have yet to attend one — until now.

At these monthly events, a host of local wineries showcase their best vintages, often poured by the winemakers, while you sip and nosh the night away with live entertainment in the background — all at a very affordable ticket price of $35.

But why go to just any rooftop event when you can go to a party that benefits a charity and gets your foot in the door with a really cool wine club?

Winecult is the newest wine club game in town, started by wine geeks Geena Bouché and Aaron Lober, and promises to deliver monthly boutique California wines.

After years of working in wine tasting rooms and being mentored by other women in the Women in International Trade, Bouché teamed up with her soon-to-be husband and launched a wine export business, Riviera Wine Group.

In order to get the wine group off the ground, the two needed to come up with a clever way to introduce themselves to the various wineries of California, thus Winecult was born.

But this isn’t just any wine club. The two have decided to launch their club across the coast of California with various parties held in different cities with a philanthropically-driven theme.

Members can attend the parties in the various cities for a discounted rate of  $60 and treat the event like a pickup party while newbies can attend and leave with the same bottles of wine to see if they’d like to join as well. (Summer roadtrip, anyone?)

Winecult’s next event will be on The Canary rooftop from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.

Tickets are $150 with 25 percent going to Planned Parenthood, a charity that is near and dear to Bouché’s heart.

The ticket price might seem steep, but when you factor in the two bottles of wine, food and live entertainment by DJ Darla Bea, plus the donation that is made on your behalf, you’ll quickly see that this party swag is next level.

Winecult’s two-level wine club starts at $89 per month and includes two bottles of wine shipped to your home at no charge.

Club members can customize their timeline and shipments at will. Free shipping is currently offered to the entry level, while the shipping is always free for the $129 club level. All shipments are temperature controlled, and wine pairing notes are included.

This is a rooftop party — and, quite frankly, a classic Hollywood movie moment — that is not to be missed!

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 