Tara Jones: It’s Hard not to Smile at C’est Cheese Cider Night

Let’s be honest for a minute. For most of us, the older one gets, the harder it is to stomach going back to school — be it a back to school night for the parents or simply to learn something new for one’s own personal growth.

However, when an education involves food and drinks, it becomes a much more palatable situation. (Pun intended.)

Once a month, year round, C’est Cheese offers super informative cheese-pairing night classes that you won’t want to miss.

Classes often include wine, beer, cider or even chocolate pairings, which makes this a class one can stomach at any stage of life.

I recently attended a class on the cider and cheese night and was surprised by the amount of information I gained in the short two hours I was there.

It was no slouch event, and the educational aspect of the class was surprisingly well rounded as the host and owner, Kathryn Graham, educated our group on the history of cider, cider-making and the various regional drinks we tasted.

While the cheese was the star of the show, the various ciders got an equal amount of time in the limelight and were absolute perfect matches to their food mates.

After the class wrapped up, all guests were offered a discount in the cheese shop, which also showcases a decent wine and cider selection, and encouraged to take home any new discoveries from the class’ pairings.

I not only went home with a few new cider options, I discovered some incredible cheeses that have since made an appearance at my own pairing nights at home.

So, my foodie friends, if you’re looking for cheeses and drinks that are off the beaten path or simply on the prowl for an alternative to the usual wine pairing event at your favorite wine bars, these classes are for you.

Get your tickets in advance on their website (note: they sell out quickly!) and be sure to show up early to get a good seat. I doubt you’ll be disappointed.

C’est Cheese is located at 825 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara. Cheese shop hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sundays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

— Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.