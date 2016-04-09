Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:13 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones

Wine

Tara Jones: Pinot By Tituss Burgess Proves Peeno Far Off the Mark, Needs a Channel Change

In spite of Santa Barbara County roots and connections to The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, this idea probably should be canceled

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a hit, Pinot By Tituss not so much. Click to view larger
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a hit, Pinot By Tituss not so much. (Tara Jones / Eat This, Shoot That! photo)
By Tara Jones, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | April 9, 2016 | 3:45 p.m.

No one is a bigger Netflix junkie than me.

I wish I were the type of person who was an avid reader and almost never switched on the TV, but when the end of the day comes my brain is as good as mush, and the low sound of canned laughter and sitcom-type hilarity just lulls me into a deep hypnotic relaxed state.

One of my favorite findings last year was the hit show The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a story about a girl who gets rescued from a literal underground cult and decides to make her mark on the mean streets of New York City.

Enter Tituss Burgess.

Played by Burgess, the eponymous character’s flamboyant sidekick, Titus Andromedon, is half the fun of the show’s smart comedic timing, and he performs in his own low-grade music video titled “Peeno Noir” at the end of season one, where all the lyrics are words that rhyme with noir while he twirls around in various shimmering outfits.

Caviar, Myanmar, midsized car. You get the picture.

Of course, when I discovered that Burgess had produced his own Pinot Noir in real life, Pinot By Tituss, and that two-thirds of the grapes were sourced from Santa Barbara County, you can believe I was first in line to try it.

It’s always fun when a serious product is birthed from a not-so-serious idea on a silly show.

Plus, I’ve always been of the opinion that it’s fairly difficult to produce a bad Santa Barbara pinot noir, but somehow the makers of Pinot by Tituss Burgess, Fine Wine Agency of New York City, have managed to do just that.

One sip of this sub-standard, berry-flavored pinot with its sickeningly sweet aftertaste had me searching for a palate cleanser and a way to get my money back.

The first night I tried it, I immediately regretted my $40 purchase (bottle prices are only $24.99, but the shipping cost almost doubles your purchase).

The next night I had hope that the wine would improve and that a lack of aeration was the problem. But like taking back a bad boyfriend, the improvement was minimal and my hopes were dashed once again.

There are celebrity wines and then there are celebrity wines. Some are made with the precision and quality you’d expect from a person of means who can afford to hire a skilled winemaker.

Others are merely riding on the coattails of their fame and hoping to pass off their juice as a fine wine. Unfortunately, this wine is the latter.

Like Burgess’ character, this wine is both over the top and a bit amateurish.

Call me overly protective of the good thing we’ve got going here, but if you’re going to source from Santa Barbara County, do us the honor of making something worth singing about.

Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 