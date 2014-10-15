Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Tara Jones: Family Vibe Brewing at Pure Order Brewery

Owner James Burge pours his heart and soul into the micro-brewing clubhouse on Santa Barbara's Eastside

Pure Order Brewing sales manager David Burge, left, with owner and cousin James Burge behind the bar.
Pure Order Brewing sales manager David Burge, left, with owner and cousin James Burge behind the bar.  (Tara Jones / Noozhawk photo)
By Tara Jones, Noozhawk Columnist | October 15, 2014 | 4:05 p.m.

The one thing on my wish list as a kid, aside from the magical flying unicorn that could take me to Disneyland anytime I wanted, was a clubhouse full of friends.

I had dreams of bringing all my buddies to said clubhouse where we would have big plans for great things, secret passwords for coming and going, and everyone would be the best of friends.

Nestled in an older section of the lower Eastside and operating in less than 1,800 square feet, Pure Order Brewing Co., which opened six months ago, is Santa Barbara’s ultimate micro-brewing clubhouse full of big plans.

Owner James Burge started his fantasy career of brewmaster at the young age of 16 when he gave his father a home brewing kit for his birthday. While his father’s interest waned, Burge’s interest grew and became a new passion that would lead him to open his own shop 14 years later.

The name Pure Order is derived from the German Rheinheitsgebot of 1516, meaning Purity Order, which states that only four ingredients — malt, hops, yeast and water — can be used in the brewing of beer.

Coupled with Western traditions, Burge’s motto of purity is evident in each of the six flagship beers on tap.

A firm believer that there is always a better way of doing things, Burge’s approach to brewing is truly an art form as he adds a dash and spoonful to his recipes until he declares them perfected.

And perfected they are. As his sales manager and cousin David Burge says, “The signature of James as a brewer is that all his beers finish cleanly.”

Owner Burge has named Santa Barbara The Garden of Eden since growing a crop of hops on-site for the newest brew to be released this fall, a brown ale made with hops in every step of his Rheinheitsgebot process.

Pure Order
The flagship and seasonal beers on tap, from left: Crooked Neck, Viva Lager, Red Eye Wheat, Willie Waught, Scottish Ale, SB Common Ale, SB Pale Ale and Black Gull Porter. (Tara Jones / Noozhawk photo)

With the occasional hot day gracing Santa Barbara as the fall winds begin to blow through, there is a Pure Order beer that will perfectly match each of the upcoming seasons.

Crooked Neck, named after Gemina the late Baringo crooked-necked giraffe that lived at the Santa Barbara Zoo, is a traditional Bavarian-style hefeweizen with heavy banana tones perfect for these last few summer days.

When the winds truly change as winter approaches and the cold from the ocean has you longing for cable knit sweaters and hot comfort food, cozy up with the Black Gull Porter and its mocha, coffee flavors that are reminiscent of a double chocolate stout.

And when Mother Nature won’t settle on a particular season, stop by for a flight of 4 beers for $5 and decide for yourself what the weather calls for.

As we wrapped up our visit and I made my way outside, a Volkswagen bus was parked out front, holding a car seat in front and two kegs in the back.

On weekends the place is said to be “a park with beer” as kids and dogs run around on the lawn and adults play with a life-sized Jenga and Connect Four.

With a close-knit family vibe and the local culture deeply ingrained in every aspect of the business, I left feeling like one of the buddies — an honorary member of the club.

Pure Order Brewing is located at 410 N. Quarantina St. in Santa Barbara. Tasting room hours are 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 