Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Tara Jones: Reds Bin Melds Art and Science in Funk Zone

Art show features various distillation processes of Cutler’s Artisan Spirits

By Tara Jones, Noozhawk Columnist | August 26, 2014 | 3:05 p.m.

Reds Bin, located in The Funk Zone, is where art and science meet.

Hosting a new art show featuring the various distillation processes of Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, curated by the Santa Barbara Arts Fund’s Marcello Ricci, Reds is taking the passion of science and art and seamlessly blending them into a collaborative exhibition that feeds both body and soul.

With pop-up stores, tasting rooms and gastropub-style bites around every corner, the Funk Zone is rife with one-of-a-kind events making hipsters and foodies feel as though they’ve stumbled into an epicurean-like Disneyland.

Other places like Seven Bar & Kitchen, just around the corner from Reds, serving up farm-to-bar drinks and neighbor The Lark offering custom cocktail and food pairing nights have made the Funk Zone not just another place to order a drink. It’s a place for an experience.

Every 30-something artisan shop owner, tasting room manager, and bartender in the neighborhood, like Marcello Ricci and Ian Cutler, have not only perfected their craft, but are now combining their passions and taking it to the masses.

Ricci met Cutler while working at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co, next door to Cutler’s Artisan, where both discovered a symbiotic love of art and spirits, which led to their dream of combining both passions into a curated 8-month exhibition, Spirits.

Verbatim, the blueberry-and-lemon-flavored signature Spirits cocktail at Reds Bin in the Funk Zone. (Tara Jones photo)

Reds, formerly dubbed a coffee shop in the early 2000s, is one of the Funk Zone’s original inhabitants offering artisan cocktails, beers from around the world, wine, and small bite plates in a charmingly eclectic space.

As I was led around the room by Ricci, drinking in the photography, print making, paintings, films, and assemblage interpretations of the distilling process, I slowly sipped the art show’s signature drinks, Verbatim and the Tipsy Jalapeno.

Made with Cutler’s seven times distilled vodka, Verbatim’s blueberry and lemon flavors fed my senses while the eclectic art pieces depicting the various ideas and processes behind distilling spirits fed my intellect.

The Tipsy Jalapeno’s mildly sweet grapefruit and lemon juices were balanced perfectly with the spicy ginger, jalapeno and savory rosemary.

Ricci’s unique approach to his premier art show was risky as he took a chance on the unknown giving the commissioned artists free reign on their interpretive art pieces, hoping they would all seamlessly fit together.

The savory and spicy Tipsy Jalapeno, created exclusively for the Spirits exhibition at Reds Bin in the Funk Zone. (Tara Jones photo)

From Dan Levins’ Willy Wonka-style assemblages to Nik Blaskovich’s photography and film footage reminiscent of a lava lamp showing magnified pictures of the actual distilling process overhead the other pieces, this happy accident, complete with complimentary cocktails, is a fun and funky way to shake up the cocktail hour.

The vodka portion of this collaborative art show will be shown until early October.

Cutler’s gin, apple pie liqueur, and bourbon exhibitions will be showing in the following months with a portion of the proceeds going to the Santa Barbara Arts Fund.

Reds, at 211 Helena Ave., is open Wednesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Entry to this event is free and open to the public until 9 p.m., when it becomes 21-or-older only.

Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 