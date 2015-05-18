Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Tara Jones: Santa Barbara Wine Collective Offers Top-Shelf Wine Tastings in Funk Zone

Treat yourself to a sneak peek at the fun of studying to become a sommelier, but without the pressure

The Santa Barbara Wine Collective at 131 Anacapa St, Suite C opened its doors to various top-shelf wine labels and the public earlier this year.
By Tara Jones, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | May 18, 2015 | 4:57 p.m.

I often dream about having the time to take a class, whether it’s learning a language or something related to food and wine.

Case in point: I recently signed myself up for a French class only to bail half way through the semester, because as was predicted I did not have enough time to really dive in to the deep end of that pool.

Now I look forward to short day classes or experiences that offer educational points that are bite-sized for my increasingly busy schedule and frazzled mind.

And when there’s an opportunity where education crosses paths with wine tasting, you can bet I’ll be there!

The Santa Barbara Wine Collective, a recent addition to the burgeoning conglomerate located behind The Lark in the Funk Zone, opened its doors to various top-shelf wine labels and the public earlier this year.

“The Santa Barbara Wine Collective is a group of like-minded producers focusing on the unique terroir of Santa Barbara County," said Alejandro Medina, manager of the tasting room. "We feature premium wines, most of which are rarely found outside of the estate properties. As the only tasting room in Santa Barbara County where you can taste wines from six different producers side by side, you will learn how different winemaking styles, climates and soil compositions directly impact the characteristics of each wine.”

The employees behind the bar at the Santa Barbara Wine Collective have been fully immersed in the wine industry, toured the counties various terroirs, and are highly educated to offer its patrons a full educational tasting experience.

When I visited I was swept away by lengthy descriptions of the wines I tasted and even had a chance to hang with the level-one sommelier behind the bar and got to test my skills as an honorary “somm” with an Aromaster smelling kit.

I enjoyed various wines from Babcock, Ca’ Del Grevino, Fess Parker, The Paring, Qupe and Sandhi while comparatively smelling different scents that complemented the flavors of the wines.

It was like getting a sneak peek at the fun of studying to become a sommelier, but without all the pressure of actually having to pass the tests.

While you’re sipping and smelling, download the new Lucky Penny app, have your order delivered for free, and you can treat yourself to a truly decadent food and wine experience in the Collective’s spacious tasting room or the urban-style patio.

All reserve tasting flights are $15. Hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The Santa Barbara Wine Collective is located at 131 Anacapa St., Suite C in Santa Barbara.

Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

