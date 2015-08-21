Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones

Advice

Tara Jones: Staycation at Bacara’s Newly Renovated Ocean View Bar

By Tara Jones, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | August 21, 2015 | 1:52 p.m.

I recently got back from a glorious two-week vacation, and while I immediately jumped right back into work, all I’ve been able to think about for the following weeks is how to go on another vacation.

So far I haven’t figured out a way to become insta-wealthy to feed my perpetual wanderlust and insatiable need to relax.

But I did discover a few ways to staycation (aka vacation at home), even if just for a few hours.

Bacara Resort in Goleta has a newly renovated bar that overlooks the ocean and Haskell’s Beach, which may not be that breezy place far away, but it’s good enough to get you in the vacation mood.

Long ago are the days of the walk-up wooden tiki hut for these guys. Mimicking a resort bar in Hawaii, the Bacara built their ocean front bar to five-star resort standards.

Tropical drinks are served on marble countertops, the likes of which are usually found only in Mexico or the Bahamas, and the views from the bar aren’t bad either.

If you want the resort-style afternoon without all that pesky travel time, chill out like an out-of-towner as you soak up the sun and sip an anacapa ginger, a refreshing mix of pineapple vodka, ginger, mint and lemon.

The specialty jamming tomatoes cocktail is a perfect sipper for an afternoon overlooking the ocean. (Tara Jones / Noozhawk photo)

And while the tropical drinks at this bar come standard, the real show stopper on the menu is the jamming tomatoes. One sip of this earthy concoction is like taking a walk through a vegetable garden and getting the spoils of the first fruits of the season without the labor.

With feet kicked up and drink in hand, order some small bites to keep the good times rolling.

Now I don’t know that I’ve ever paid $14 for spiced tortilla chips with salsa and guac, but then I’ve never been served what seemed like a bushel of chips either.

That being said, the ratio of chips to dips was not quite even. So, be sure to hit them up for additional dips that are refilled without charge.

The price for food and drink was double what I normally would have found in our bustling downtown area, but hey … I was on staycation.

Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 