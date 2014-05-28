Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Tara Jones: Urban Wine Trail’s Summer Celebration on Tap for This Weekend

Saturday and Sunday events in the Funk Zone will feature tasting opportunities, winemaker meet-and-greets, reserve vintage exhibitions and more

Wine lovers are expected to be out in droves this weekend for the Urban Wine Trail Summer Celebration in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.
By Tara Jones, Noozhawk Columnist | May 28, 2014 | 8:45 p.m.

I’ve seen the future and it looks good.

Specifically, this coming Saturday and Sunday.

The Urban Wine Trail will be hosting its annual Summer Celebration weekend where lucky ticket holders will get to learn about viticulture, taste their way through the Funk Zone, and even sip some rare library wines from some of Santa Barbara’s top wineries.

The weekend will start at Wine Cask, where moderator Mitchell Sjerven, owner of Bouchon restaurant, will be guiding guests through the seminar and tastings of library wines from AVA Santa Barbara, Carr, Deep Sea, Grassini, Jaffurs, Margerum Wine Company, Pali, Riverbench and Sanford.

And once you’re good and relaxed, as they say, the after-party continues with the Grand Tasting event from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Carrillo Ballroom, where 23 winemakers from the Urban Wine Trail will host a night of wine snobbery delight.

Limited library wines, not available to the public, will be there for sale and ready to get into your hot little hands.

And if you think you’ll be bored taking in a barrage of seemingly synonymous bottles of wine, think again.

Youth Interactive Santa Barbara will be at the venue showcasing art produced by students who are inspired by the 23 wineries while Unity Shoppe hosts a live auction.

And that’s just the beginning!

The pièce de résistance of this whole weekend, what I call the Christmas-like weekend for wine lovers, is the $50 Summer Celebration Passport to the Urban Wine Trail.

Start your travels by checking in at either Carr Vineyards & Winery, Santa Barbara Winery or Margerum Wine Company.

Pick up your Passport, signature wine glass and get ready to taste at any of the 23 wineries included on the Urban Wine Trail, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood.

With special wine tasting opportunities, complimentary tastings, winemaker meet-and-greets, reserve vintage exhibitions, tasty food snacks, and live music, this is likely to be one of the best weekends in Santa Barbara your taste buds will ever have.

Wondering if this is worth all the fuss? Don’t worry, I’ll be taking copious notes, and will give you my full and honest opinion on the flip side.

Until then, be sure to check out the Urban Wine Trail's Summer Celebration website by clicking here for all ticket prices and scheduling.

Cheers!

Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

