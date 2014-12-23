Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Tara Jones: Villa Wine Bar and Kitchen Serves as an Oasis Amid the Chaos

Sean and Gabi Larkins, longtime owners of Vino Divino on De la Vina, have opened this new quaint venue on Anacapa Street

Villa Wine Bar and Kitchen, which opened three months ago on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara, features a revolving menu of German and Bavarian lagers and beer, wine and food.  (Villa Wine Bar and Kitchen photo)
By Tara Jones, Noozhawk Columnist | December 23, 2014 | 3:15 p.m.

Last year I pushed off Christmas shopping until the last minute, and as my fellow procrastinators know all too well, I was that frantic shopper mowing people down trying to get that last pair of mittens for so-and-so before the stores were all sold out.

This year I started my shopping in August. That’s right. This year I vowed not to be that person who was elbowing her way toward the perfect gift for so-and-so. And my plan would have been flawless if I had bought more than one present that month.

Instead, I found myself wrestling among the masses Thanksgiving weekend and was ready to lie down and take a nap on the nearest bench when I came across an oasis in the land of holiday shopping.

Villa Wine Bar and Kitchen, opened just three months ago, offers rare craft beers such as Chucklehead IPA, a very limited production beer from Anderson Valley Brewing Co., as well as Schonramer Gold beer on tap.

Sean Larkins, along with wife Gabi, are the decade-long owners of the flourishing wine shop Vino Divino on De la Vina Street, known for its fair-priced, hard-to-find wines.

Recently, Larkins has expanded their libation offerings to the new digs on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara, featuring a revolving menu of German and Bavarian lagers and beer, wine and food.

With a classic sandwich and tapas menu, and plans to eventually expand the kitchen to include a pizza oven, Larkins has teamed up with his wife to offer one-of-a-kind winemaker dinners that pair three courses with five wines for an affordable price of $30 to $40.

And keep an ear to the ground about possible upcoming events, such as bottle sharing nights for all beer aficionados.

This quaint venue is sure to keep frequent beer and wine tasters on their toes and is the perfect respite for all you last-minute holiday marathoners.

Villa Wine Bar and Kitchen is located at 618 Anacapa St. The hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

