Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:23 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Target Ditches Potential Store Location on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

After eyeing an 11-acre site for more than three years, the retailer is no longer in discussions to purchase the property

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 24, 2014 | 6:15 p.m.

Target has axed plans to buy a Hollister Avenue property to build a store in Goleta, according to the real estate firm handling the deal.

This week’s announcement cements concerns that the national retailer has not been able to successfully negotiate a sale with the property owner at 6466 Hollister Ave., which sits on 11 acres that Target has been eyeing for more than three years. 

“The owner of the property is disappointed to report that Target has elected to terminate the escrow to purchase the property, and we are no longer in discussions,” Hayes Commercial Group partner Greg Bartholomew wrote to Noozhawk in an email Friday.

No specific reasons were offered for why the sale fell through, although Bartholomew said in August that Target had been having difficulties negotiating with three tenants currently on the property, along with other issues.

At that time, Target had taken a step back so HCR LLC, the longtime local family property owners, could negotiate with the Goleta Valley Athletic Club, Santa Barbara Motorsports and landscaper Enviroscaping.

A portion of what is now Los Carneros Way also was supposed to be used for the project.

Target would not confirm whether escrow had been terminated or share details about plans for a new store location.

“Goleta is a great market for Target, and we continue to consider new opportunities to serve guests there,” spokeswoman Kristen Emmons said.

As of Friday, Target had not yet contacted the City of Goleta with its change of plans, according to senior planner Mary Chang.

The project had been in standstill, with the Planning Department waiting for Target to put a deposit down to start an environmental-review process after the initial OK from the City Council more than a year ago.

The store’s initial site plan, submitted in 2012, was sent back for further clarifications. In April 2013, revised plans were presented for the 160,000-square-foot store — reducing square footage and increasing parking, among them — and planners signed off on the project.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 