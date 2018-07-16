Tuesday, July 17 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Target Zeroes In on 2019 Date for Opening Goleta Store

Company makes official its plans to take over the space currently occupied by Kmart at Storke Road and Hollister Avenue

Target made it officials on Monday, saying it will open a store in Goleta in the space at Hollister Avenue and Storke Road currently occupied by Kmart. Click to view larger
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 16, 2018

Target Corporation on Monday confirmed what most people in Goleta already knew: The popular discount retail big box store is coming to the Good Land. 

Kmart is closing its doors in October and Target plans a 2019 opening.

“With the positive response following the plans we shared for our Santa Barbara Galleria store, we are excited to find another opportunity to grow our presence in the Santa Barbara community," said said Mark Schindele, senior vice president of properties for Target. "The Goleta store will feature our latest store design, giving guests a modern, convenient location to stock up on fresh groceries, everyday essentials, home goods and more."

Target has signed a lease with Merlone Geier Partners for the Goleta store.

Much like the new store planned for Santa Barbara, the Target at 6865 Hollister Avenue, will feature order pickup, allowing customers to shop and order online while picking up at the Goleta store. 

More than 95 percent of pickup orders are ready in less than an hour for guests at their local Target store, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Target and welcome a Target store to the city of Goleta," said said Will Tipton, managing director of Merlone Geier Partners. "Bringing a well-loved brand with a terrific shopping experience will be a great addition to the Goleta community."

The Goleta store will employ about 200 people.

Some members of the Goleta City Council expressed mixed views on the incoming Target.

Councilman Kyle Richards noted that Goleta will not have a final say on whether Target can move into that spot since it is considered a transition "from one retail store to another similar one in an area that is zoned for this use. The city's role in this transition is primarily with regard to design review of the landscape, interior, and facade improvements.

"There is no requirement for additional parking, an environmental impact report (EIR), traffic study, or any of the other conditions which would be part of a new development," Richards said. 

Richards said he worried about the possibility of increased traffic. 

"I am concerned about the potential for adding to our already-impacted traffic, which is why we must continue to look at more ways to promote transportation alternatives that allow more people to bike, walk, and use public transportation," he said.

Still, there's much excitement ahead.

"During a time when online shopping is having an impact on 'brick and mortar' retail stores, I'm excited to see the interest of a large retailer to locate in Goleta," Richards said. 

Councilman Stuart Kasdin agreed. 

"Like a lot of Goleta residents, I am excited to see Target come to Goleta," Kasdin said. "The fact that it is coming to a location which already housed a department store means that the net traffic impacts should be lessened.

"However, both the city of Goleta and Target itself will want to see that traffic flow is not compromised, and we will look for ways to keep the traffic flowing."

