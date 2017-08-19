Savor Flavors and Music of Mexico in Santa Maria

Take your taste buds for a trip south of the border on a culinary journey at this year’s Tastes of Mexico, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St., Santa Maria.

Enjoy an evening of Santa Maria’s finest Mexican cuisine, beverages and entertainment. Mexican dishes will be provided by local restaurants. There will be a variety of Mexican beers and margaritas as well.

Bringing to the stage the authentic sounds of Mexico, local mariachi singer Josue Hernandez will provide musical entertainment, performing songs from his recently released album Que Tal Se Siente. Hernandez is featured in comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ film The Fluffy Movie.

All proceeds from the event benefit People for Leisure And Youth, Inc. (PLAY, Inc.), which funds recreational, cultural, social and art programs throughout the Santa Maria Valley.



Tickets are $30 per person or $25 each for an order of four or more. They may be purchased at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St., or online at www.smtastesofmexico.com.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.