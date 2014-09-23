Food, Drink and Entertainment on Tap for Annual ‘Taste of Milpas’

The Milpas Community Association is proud to present the Taste of Milpas from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, and invites you to experience a tantalizing culinary adventure along Santa Barbara’s “Eat Street.”

The food culture on Milpas is famous for its diversity, superb taste and affordability. The restaurants on Milpas are excited to show off their finest creations and wow patrons of the Taste. Eat at 20 restaurants and markets on Milpas in one event.

Headliners include:

» La Super Rica — 8th Best Taco in USA, Travel & Leisure Magazine

» El Bajio — featured in Forbes, New York Times

» The Habit — Best Burger in USA, Consumer Reports

» Los Agaves, Jack’s Bistro and Your Place Thai — “Best of Santa Barbara,” Independent, News-Press

» La Colmena — Winner, Foodie Award for best salsa, Independent

» Hot newcomer The Shop Café — American fusion at its finest. A well-kept local secret — amazing Chinese at Shanghai, including great vegetarian options.

Additionally, patrons can listen to live music at four stages, including the Jim Rankin Band, playing Clapton, Allman Brothers and more great classic rock. Soul Biscuit will make you want to shake your tail with their hot groove, funk and soul. Dezmo’s Blues Band will turn out the toe-tapping classic blues for you. The brand-new Funzone at the East Beach Batting Cages will have exciting youth rock bands playing during the event.

The Taste is an annual fundraiser for the Milpas Holiday Parade and Eastside community nonprofits. Each Taste patron will be awarded three "Taste Bucks" that they can spend with the nonprofits of their choice. Several youth organizations will put on live performances, serve as youth ambassadors and display art as part of the Taste of Milpas. They’ll be bringing their A-game to the Taste to get you to spend your Taste Bucks with them!

This year, the Taste will feature a beer and wine garden at Ortega and Milpas streets. Try handcrafted brews from Telegraph and newcomer Pure Order Brewing Company. Sample delectable local wines provided by Tri-County Produce, with one of the best wine selections available in the city.

Parking is available at the Fess Parker Resort. Shuttles provided by MTD and Pedicabs will help ferry you through the Taste route.

Fantastic food, live music, art, and locally crafted beer and wines — and all to benefit the community. What’s not to love about the Taste of Milpas?

— Sharon Byrne is executive director of the Milpas Community Association.