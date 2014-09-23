Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:52 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Food, Drink and Entertainment on Tap for Annual ‘Taste of Milpas’

By Sharon Byrne for the Milpas Community Association | September 23, 2014 | 9:10 a.m.

The Milpas Community Association is proud to present the Taste of Milpas from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, and invites you to experience a tantalizing culinary adventure along Santa Barbara’s “Eat Street.”

The food culture on Milpas is famous for its diversity, superb taste and affordability. The restaurants on Milpas are excited to show off their finest creations and wow patrons of the Taste. Eat at 20 restaurants and markets on Milpas in one event.

Headliners include:

» La Super Rica — 8th Best Taco in USA, Travel & Leisure Magazine

» El Bajio — featured in Forbes, New York Times

» The Habit — Best Burger in USA, Consumer Reports

» Los Agaves, Jack’s Bistro and Your Place Thai — “Best of Santa Barbara,” Independent, News-Press

» La Colmena — Winner, Foodie Award for best salsa, Independent

» Hot newcomer The Shop Café — American fusion at its finest. A well-kept local secret — amazing Chinese at Shanghai, including great vegetarian options.

Your Place
Your Place Thai will be among the restaurants serving their finest cuisine for Taste of Milpas. (Milpas Community Association photo)

Additionally, patrons can listen to live music at four stages, including the Jim Rankin Band, playing Clapton, Allman Brothers and more great classic rock. Soul Biscuit will make you want to shake your tail with their hot groove, funk and soul. Dezmo’s Blues Band will turn out the toe-tapping classic blues for you. The brand-new Funzone at the East Beach Batting Cages will have exciting youth rock bands playing during the event.

The Taste is an annual fundraiser for the Milpas Holiday Parade and Eastside community nonprofits. Each Taste patron will be awarded three "Taste Bucks" that they can spend with the nonprofits of their choice. Several youth organizations will put on live performances, serve as youth ambassadors and display art as part of the Taste of Milpas. They’ll be bringing their A-game to the Taste to get you to spend your Taste Bucks with them!

This year, the Taste will feature a beer and wine garden at Ortega and Milpas streets. Try handcrafted brews from Telegraph and newcomer Pure Order Brewing Company. Sample delectable local wines provided by Tri-County Produce, with one of the best wine selections available in the city.

Parking is available at the Fess Parker Resort. Shuttles provided by MTD and Pedicabs will help ferry you through the Taste route.

Fantastic food, live music, art, and locally crafted beer and wines — and all to benefit the community. What’s not to love about the Taste of Milpas?

— Sharon Byrne is executive director of the Milpas Community Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 