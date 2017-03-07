Five New Events on Menu for 2017 Taste of Solvang

Visitors and locals alike are invited to savor the 25th annual Taste of Solvang Wednesday, March 15, through Sunday, March 19, presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau with sponsorship from Visit Santa Ynez Valley and city of Solvang.

Attendees can enjoy locally grown foods, wines, beers and diverse cuisine and discover the area's cultural and culinary heritage.

The time-honored favorites of Friday evening’s Sip + Savor (7-9 p.m., $45); Saturday/s Tasting Trail (11 a.m-4 p.m., $35); and Saturday and Sunday’s Wine & Beer Walk (2-7 p.m., $45) will be joined by five new Taste of Solvang events:



» Solvang Farmers Market Chef Walks & Dining Experiences — 3 p.m. March 15.

Chef Pink of Bacon & Brine

Stroll with Chef Pink of Food Network TV. Discover her professional insights, passion for pork and fermented foods and how she and her partner Courtney Rae established Bacon & Brine, dedicated to local sourcing to create seasonal menus from scratch.

The evening concludes with a gourmet meal comprised of that day’s market haul, prepared and served by Chef Pink. ($85)

» Evening with the Sommelier at Lions Peak Vineyards Tasting Room, Featuring Blind Tasting of Bordeaux Library Wines & Current Releases — 5 p.m., March 16.

Designed for tasters who have wine knowledge, experience four Lions Peak Cabernet Sauvignons starting with the 1994 vintage to a flight of four current releases with owner/winemaker Jennifer Soni; all paired with gourmet cheeses and chocolates. ($25)



» Buttonwood Farm Winery Winemaker Dinner at Cecco Ristorante — 6 p.m. March 18.

Join Buttonwood Farm Winery winemaker Karen Steinwachs and Cecco’s Chef David Cecchini for a locally-inspired, Italian-influenced five-course gourmet dinner comprised of seasonal, fresh ingredients paired with Buttonwood’s estate-grown wines.

All served amidst Cecco’s charming patio. ($90)



» Sunday Brunches (choose from two options) — 11 a.m. March 19.

1) Sunday Brew Brunch at The Backroom at Valley Brewers featuring talents of Starlight Kitchen and The Chef’s Touch delicious foods paired with Valley Brewers beer flights, cold brew latte on nitro and more. ($65)

2) Sunday Brunch at Mad & Vin at The Landsby. The name Mad & Vin fittingly means “food and wine” in Danish. Attendees can waken their taste buds with mimosas and a three-course gourmet, locally sourced menu. ($65)

Space is limited for each event; reservations are required online at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang-2017.

Taste of Solvang Weekend Passport at $110 includes: tickets to Sip + Savor’ Opening Night with VIP access, Saturday’s Tasting Trail and Wine & Beer Walk, souvenir wine glass, Taste of Solvang collectible item and map, visitors guide and souvenir tote.

Tickets to individual events are also available à la carte.

All events are rain or shine and tickets are nonrefundable. Advance purchase of event passports or à la carte tickets is recommended. Find details on all events at www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang-2017.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.