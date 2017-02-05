Taste of Solvang 2017 Has a Lot on Its Plate

The 25th annual Taste of Solvang will serve up a culinary cornucopia Wednesday, March 15 through Sunday, March 19, with everything from farm-to-table, rustic wine, country cuisine to modern Danish fare.

The event features a variety of food and beverage experiences featuring Solvang area chefs, bakers, farmers, winemakers, brewers, distillers and artisans. There will be iconic sweets and award-winning wines, beers and spirits.

The Taste of Solvang Weekend Passport is $110 per person. It includes tickets to Sip + Savor Opening Night with VIP access, Saturday Tasting Trail and Wine & Beer Walk plus souvenir wine glass, and Taste of Solvang collectible item.

Also, a Taste of Solvang map. visitors guide and souvenir tote. Individual events are also available à la carte.

All events are rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable. Advance purchase of event passports or à la carte tickets is recommended. For tickets and events schedule, visit www.solvangusa.com/taste-of-solvang-2017.

Taste of Solvang is presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau since 1993 with sponsorship support this year from Visit Santa Ynez Valley and city of Solvang.



For more information about Solvang year-round lodging, dining and attractions visit www.SolvangUSA.com.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.