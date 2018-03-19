St. Patrick’s Day Revelers Hit the Taste of Solvang Tasting Trail

Restaurants, bakeries and many other stops highlight the town's Danish heritage

The Solvang Trolley is pulled by Belgian horses on a stormy Solvang afternoon. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

The Solvang Trolley is ready to take visitors on a horse-drawn tour of Solvang. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Former Santa Barbara-based chef Harold Welsh opened the Hummingbird Cafe in Solvang, which served Jamaican bites on the Tasting Trail. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Susan, left, and Jody Williams at the Wandering Dog Wine Bar in Solvang. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Kimberly Hallett and T.J. Reed enjoy a tasting at the historic Mermaid Café in Solvang. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

St. Patrick’s Day revelers Adriana Standard, left, Carmen Hauser and Rachel Lauterio on the Taste of Solvang Tasting Trail. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

St. Patrick’s Day revelers celebrated at the 26th annual Taste of Solvang Tasting Trail on Saturday, part of a culinary weekend that featured Solvang farmers, chefs, restaurateurs, bakers, winemakers, brewers, distillers and artisans who showcased the bounty of Santa Barbara wine country in this quaint Danish town.

Sponsored by the City of Solvang and the Visit the Santa Ynez Valley organizations, the event attracted hundreds of locals and guests to downtown Solvang to enjoy the holiday.

Dozens of restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and wine and beer tasting rooms opened their doors to ticket-holders, who walked through Solvang’s downtown and explored the town’s architecture, thatched roof buildings, traditional windmills and rich Danish heritage.

Saturday’s Tasting Trail included more than 30 taste stops at restaurants and retailers around the Danish village, plus free entrance to the Hans Christian Andersen Museum, the Elverhoj Museum and the Wildling Museum.

The restaurant stops were followed by an afternoon that included more than 15 stops at downtown Solvang tasting rooms offering wine vintages and craft beers.

The Saturday event was followed by Sunday’s Taste of Solvang Danish Sunday Brunch with bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys or coffee and the afternoon Wine and Beer Walk.

