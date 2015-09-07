Taste of the Town Returns to Dish Up Gourmet Eats and Support the Arthritis Foundation

Advice

The public is invited to attend the 34th Annual Taste of the Town Santa Barbara, the area’s signature culinary event benefiting the Arthritis Foundation, featuring tastings from 80 of the finest local restaurants and Central Coast wineries Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, from noon to 3 p.m. at Riviera Park Gardens, 2030 Alameda Padre Serra, in Santa Barbara.

This savored community event features tastings, entertainment and a silent auction in a gorgeous setting overlooking the city.

Returning to co-chair the Santa Barbara tradition are Opal Restaurant & Bar co-owners, Tina Takaya and Richard Yates.

All proceeds from Taste of the Town support the local programs and services of the Arthritis Foundation. The Foundation is the only non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of 53 million people (including nearly 300,000 children) with arthritis through health education, advocacy, research and local juvenile arthritis support.

Taste of the Town tickets purchased in advance are $125 per person; tickets at the door will be $140. Tickets are limited, so early reservations are encouraged by calling the Arthritis Foundation at 805.563.4685 or by visiting www.TasteofTheTownSantaBarbara.org.

This year, Taste of the Town announces Bacara Resort & Spa’s new Executive Chef, Vincent Lesage, as its honorary lead chef.

In this role, Chef Lesage and his team will design a spectacular menu for event sponsors and their guests at the unique Connoisseurs’ Circle Friday night, Sept. 11, 2015 at Bacara Resort & Spa.

Now in its sixth year, the Connoisseurs’ Circle VIP experience creates a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Chef Lesage’s culinary expertise up close, on the Friday night before Taste of the Town’s traditional Sunday food and wine event at Riviera Park Gardens.

Also being honored are the Lead Vintner, Fred Brander from the Brander Vineyard, along with Co-medical Honorees, Dr. Kimberly Hurvitz, Dermatologist and Dr. Graham Hurvitz, Orthopedic Surgeon.

Rounding out the group of honorees, is 14 year old, Liliana Lara, the 2015 youth honoree.

Taste of the Town is pleased to acknowledge its confirmed sponsors, including official automotive partner, BMW Santa Barbara; health and wellness partner, Cottage Center for Orthopedics; along with Montecito Bank & Trust, HUB International Insurance Services and the silent auction partner, Community West Bank.

The Archstone Foundation, Central Coast Home Health, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, First Click and The Berry Man round out a very supportive group of sponsors.

A number of Taste of the Town sponsorship opportunities and benefits are still available by contacting Asher Garfinkel at 805.563.4685.

For complete details on the event, visit www.TasteofTheTownSantaBarbara.org.

— Debbie Martin is the senior development director for the Arthritis Foundation.