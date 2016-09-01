Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Taste of the Vine Raises $75,000 for Diabetes Research, Education and Care

Attendees at the 2016 Taste of the Vine fundraiser sampled the best wines from around the Central Coast. The event raised $75,000 for the William Sansum Diabetes Center. (Courtesy photo)
By Regina Ruiz for the William Sansum Diabetes Center | September 1, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The 14th annual Taste of the Vine, benefiting the William Sansum Diabetes Center, entertained more than 350 guests Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. The event was held on the spectacular grounds of QAD, Inc. in Summerland, and attendees had the chance to taste some of the best wines, beers and food from around the Central Coast.  

They also participated in a silent and live auction, for which News Channel 3 Senior reporter John Palminteri served as the auctioneer.

The live auction items included a six night African photo safari for two and a Costa Rican Getaway for two. Including sponsorships, ticket sales and auction items, the event raised more than $75,000.

William Sansum Diabetes Center Executive Director Ellen Goodstein said, “It exceeded our expectations. It was a hugely successful event. Everyone had a good time and more importantly they supported an important cause, making a difference in the lives of people struggling with diabetes.”

The money raised will go towards diabetes education, care and research. Free services are offered to thousands of uninsured Santa Barbara County residents who struggle with diabetes, including helping pregnant mothers navigate the difficult road to delivering healthy babies. The advances in research at the center also help bring the artificial pancreas to those who need it most.

The William Sansum Diabetes Center is world-wide leader in diabetes research. Diabetes impacts more than 40,000 people in Santa Barbara County. While there is no a cure, there is hope.

Regina Ruiz represents the William Sansum Diabetes Center.

 
