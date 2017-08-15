Arthritis Foundation Benefit Pay Tribute to Youth, Medical Honorees

Arthritis Foundation Central Coast will honor Dr. James Zmolek and seven-year-old Lilly Trautwein for their support at the 36th Annual Taste of the Town Santa Barbara, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Riviera Park, 2030 Alameda Padre Serra.

Taste of the Town Santa Barbara is a culinary event featuring tastings from 80 local restaurants and Central Coast wineries, breweries and distillers. There will be live music and a silent auction. All proceeds will support the local programs and services of the Arthritis Foundation.

The 2017 Youth and Medical Honorees will be acknowledged for their volunteer service and contributions during the event.



Lilly, the Youth Honoree lives in Santa Barbara. When she was two years old, Lilly experienced a painful, swollen knee while on a family vacation with her parents, Dr. Eric Trautwein, and Dr. Rachel Trautwein, who considered possible diagnoses and monitored the situation carefully.

After several weeks of pain that became so bad she could barely walk, Lilly was taken to Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles where she was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Initial treatments included cortisone injections into her knee.

When more joints and her eyes became affected, Lilly’s parents knew a more systemic approach was needed and began working with Dr. Miriam Parsa, a pediatric rheumatologist with Cottage Health in Santa Barbara.

Now, Lilly's arthritis is well-controlled with weekly injections of a specialized medicine. She loves playing soccer and basketball, running and climbing like other children her age.

Many assume children cannot have arthritis, but some 300,000 children in the U.S. have the diagnosis.



Medical Honoree Dr. Zmolek is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara since 1990 and is affiliated with Cottage Health.

He graduated from UCLA Medical School and did fellowship work specializing in surgical arthritis and reconstruction at Rancho Los Amigos Medical Center.

Dr. Zmolek was recognized by Castle Connolly as among the Nation's Top Doctors and received the Lowman Club Orthopedic Research Award. Dr. Zee (as he is known), has served as an advisor to the Arthritis Foundation for a number of years.

A long-time Santa Barbara resident Dr. Zmolek is married to Julie with two adult sons. He is an avid golfer and as part of his volunteer community outreach, hosts Putt with a Doctor through Cottage Center for Orthopedics.



The 2017 Taste of the Town Santa Barbara also features the 8th annual Connoisseurs’ Circle Gala Dinner 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Bacara Resort & Spa. The evening features a four-course gourmet dinner by 2017 Honorary Lead Chef Mark Strausman from Freds at Barneys New York.

Strausman will be pairing wines from 2017 Honorary Vintner Doug Margerum & Margerum Wine Company. There will be a reception featuring ten Taste of the Town wine, beer and spirits partners on the outdoor terrace.

The evening also will have live and silent auctions followed by dancing to tunes from DJ Darla Bea. Connoisseurs’ Circle evening seating is limited, so advance reservations are required.

Tickets for the Connoisseurs’ Circle Gala Dinner on Friday evening are $500 per person with tables of 10 for $5,000, which includes access to the VIP lounge at Sunday’s event. Individual tickets for the Sunday afternoon Taste of the Town are $125 per person in advance, $140 at the door, if available.

All tickets are available at www.arthritis.org/tasteofthetownsb or by calling the Arthritis Foundation Central Coast office, 563-4685.

Returning to co-chair this 36th annual event are Opal Restaurant & Bar co-owners, Tina Takaya and Richard Yates.

The Arthritis Foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of 53 million people (including nearly 300,000 children) with arthritis through health education, advocacy, research, and local juvenile arthritis support.



Taste of the Town Santa Barbara sponsors: Official Automotive Partner BMW Santa Barbara; American Riviera Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust; HUB International Insurance Services, Inc.; Central Coast Home Health; Terry Ryken COMPASS; Caliber Home Loans; DASH; Bourke Wealth Management.

Senior Planning Services; Archstone Foundation; Cottage Center for Orthopedics; SB Independent; Cox; KEYT News Channel 3; AA Expressive; Jill & Co. Events; You’re the Star Video; BlueStar Parking; The Berry Man, Inc.; Amye Leong and Bob Price; Jeffery Baldwin and Michal Wiesbrock.

Taste of the Town Santa Barbara sponsorship opportunities and benefits are available by contacting the Arthritis Foundation Central Coast office, 563-4685, or emailing Michal W. Wiesbrock, executive director, [email protected].

— Laura Kath for Arthritis Foundation Central Coast.