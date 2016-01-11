Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Drink

Tasting Notes Divulged for Santa Barbara Beer Garden Specialty Brews

Participants at the 2015 Santa Barbara Beer Garden enjoy unique beers while relaxing in the garden’s serene atmosphere. Click to view larger
Participants at the 2015 Santa Barbara Beer Garden enjoy unique beers while relaxing in the garden’s serene atmosphere. (Eric Isaacs / Santa Barbara Botanic Garden photo)
By Rebecca Mordini for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | January 11, 2016 | 8:40 a.m.

If you have ever wondered what beer goes with a redwood, cicerone Zach Rosen will provide the answer at the Santa Barbara Beer Garden Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016.

Rosen has worked with local craft brewers to find or create just the right beers to pair with specific spots in the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. He will lead event goers on a beer tasting tour during the event, visiting 10 different stations while tasting brews along the way.

Acoustic tunes and munchies provided by the Burger Bus will top off the event, which will run from 1-5 p.m. with a VIP reception beginning at 12 p.m.

In its third year, the Santa Barbara Beer Garden is a fresh experience each time, and this year 10 breweries are offering beer from special reserve collections. Many of the beers were created specially for event, some with native plants collected right from the garden.  

Participants will have the chance to taste beers that no one else has ever tasted. 

One such brew is a refreshing saison from Smoke Mountain Brewery using lemons grown at the brewery and California bay laurel leaves from the Botanic Garden. Guests can taste this bright, crisp beer while walking along the vibrant meadow section. 

Another will be Third Window Brewing Co.;s Belgian-style Quad with California Sagebrush, to be served at the Mission Dam. A sweet mintiness from the garden-picked sagebrush complements the beer's notes of chocolate and dark fruits, resulting in a strong, bold beverage that reflects the area's monastic history.

“There is a certain variance in the flavor of beers created by the surroundings and settings of the tasting," says Rosen. "A beer you try at home will taste different at a brewery and have yet another taste sipped under the redwoods, or surrounded by manzanita. These beers are not only unique in themselves, but will give a unique taste experience in the garden.” 

Participating breweries include BrewLAB, Island Brewing Company, Captain Fatty's Craft Brewery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., M.Special Brewing Company, Smoke Mountain Brewing Co., Rincon Brewery, Telegraph Brewing Co., Third Window Brewing and C.A.R.P. Homebrewers.

“Enjoying a beer while walking in the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is an unforgettable experience because you learn more about both beer and the garden,” said Committee Chair Chris Parker. “I can’t think of a better cause than the garden’s conservation program. With over a third of California’s native plants rare or endangered, the garden’s research staff is racing against time to make sure future generations will be able to use and enjoy these important plants.”

Guests and brewers alike will enjoy the easy pace of the Beer Garden, which includes ample time for brewers to chat about their brews with participants. According to Trevor Scoggins, sales manager of Telegraph Brewing Co., "The Santa Barbara Beer Garden is one of the finest curated events we attend in Southern California."

VIP guests have exclusive access to a cozy lounge space with appetizers in the garden’s library throughout the day. The VIP reception starts at noon with specialty beer cocktails by The Good Lion and a deconstructed cocktail tasting, where participants can test their palates by tasting various independent flavors.

Even the coffee is special. Santa Barbara Roasting Company will provide a cold brew coffee, which is a dark roast brewed for 24 hours at 41 degrees Fahrenheit, resulting in the brew's chocolatey and smooth flavor.

In addition to the donations of the breweries, sponsors include Hutton Parker Foundation and Surf Air. 

The Beer Garden will take place rain or shine Feb. 20. The garden will be closed to the public on that day.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 for the VIP Lounge at $120 and Jan. 20 for general admission at $75, with special discounts available for garden members.  

Only 200 tickets are available, and interested parties should note that the event sold out in 2015. They can be purchased at www.sbbg.org/brews or by calling 805.682/4726 x102.

Follow the Beer Garden on Facebook for the latest updates on the brews and the amazing raffle prize.

Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 