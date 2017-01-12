Boys Soccer
Tave Grabenheinrich Saves Dos Pueblos in 1-1 Draw
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 12, 2017 | 7:34 p.m.
Osvaldo Becerril of Dos Pueblos scored the tying goal in the 39th minute and goalkeeper Tave Grabenheinrich held Ventura scoreless the rest of the match in a 1-1 Channel League boys soccer draw on Thursday at Girsh Park.
"Tave showed why he is our captain by preserving the tie even after we lost a player to a red card late in the first half," said DP coach Matt York.
Ventura took a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute, but the Chargers responded with Becerril's goal two minutes later.
Dos Pueblos is 6-4-7 on the season and 1-0-1 in league. It's next game is Tuesday at Santa Barbara.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.