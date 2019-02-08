Pixel Tracker

Tavis Boise Running For Santa Barbara City Council Dist. 2

By Tavis Boise | February 8, 2019 | 10:55 a.m.

Tavis W. Boise has announced his candidacy for District 2 of the Santa Barbara City Council. He will bring energetic leadership, youthful vision and a needed perspective to the City Council. He will work to serve all members of the community with dignity and respect.

Over the last five years, Boise has worked as a lead instructor at the Hendry’s Beach Junior Lifeguard Program, and as a lead lifeguard for the county Parks Department.

He has spent much of his life as a participant, and now member of the board of directors of local nonprofit The Friendship Paddle and has helped organize the group’s youth event The Keiki Paddle.

Boise attended Dos Pueblos High School, where he was captain of the surf team. Following graduation, he enrolled at Santa Barbara City College.

After obtaining his Emergency Medical Technician license and AA in economics, he transferred to San Francisco State University, where he earned his BA in geography with an emphasis in resource management.

Boise is currently an MBA student at California State University Channel Islands, where he studies problem solving through a business lens.

Boise follows a family tradition of public service. His mother Ellen McLaughlin served four years on the Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota in the early 2000s. His grandfather Spencer Boise served as foreperson of the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury from 1995-96.

To learn about more about Boise and his platform, visit www.tavissb.org.

— Tavis Boise.

