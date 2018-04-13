Tax-Filing Deadlines Extended for County Residents, Businesses After Disaster Declaration

Santa Barbara County residents and businesses qualify for a tax-filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service.
As a result of the presidential disaster declaration, the IRS is permitted to postpone certain deadlines for taxpayers living in or with a principal business in Santa Barbara County.
Certain deadlines falling on or after Dec. 4, 2017, and before April 30 may be granted additional time to file through April 30. This includes 2017 individual income tax returns normally due on April 17. It also includes the fourth-quarter estimated tax payment normally due on Jan. 16.
The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies automatic filing and payment relief. If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, residents should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866.562.5227.