United Way/UCSB Offer Free Financial Aid Workshops

With the deadline for federal financial aid approaching, United Way of Santa Barbara County, UCSB Office of Financial Aid, and UCSB’s Early Academic Outreach Program are providing financial aid workshops and help filling out the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The bilingual workshops will cover financial aid requirements and the application process, as well as allow applicants to complete the FAFSA with assistance from trained partners once they are ready.

Workshops will take place 10-11 a.m. Saturdays Feb. 11-March 4 and March 25-April 15 at the Police Activities League, 1235 Chapala St., Santa Barbara. FAFSA assistance will be available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Application materials will be available at the location.

If applicants would like to complete their 2016 tax return at the same time, free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) services will be available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on workshop dates.



“For many in our community, preparing for college can seem like a daunting process but United Way and UCSB want to show aspiring college students that this piece of the puzzle — applying for financial aid — doesn’t have to be a complicated process,” said Steve Ortiz.

Oriz is president and CEO at United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“We want prospective college students, even nontraditional students and current college students, to learn about the wealth of assistance and options to make college affordable," he said.

"This is also the perfect chance for these students to file their applications for financial aid right there with help from our partners,” he said.



For tax preparation and FAFSA assistance, bring the following materials:

2015 Tax Return

Social Security Card or ITIN number for each family member

Bank Routing and accounting numbers

Photo I.D.

W-2, 1099 and/or 1098 forms

Health Insurance Form 1094, 1095 (A), (B) or (C).



For more information and a comprehensive list of VITA sites and operating hours, visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/vita, or call 965-8591.

— Angel Pacheco/Chris Davis for United Way.