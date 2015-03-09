Taxi Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Crashes at Chumash Casino Resort

A taxi driver who allegedly had a blood alcohol content level more than twice the legal limit was arrested Sunday after crashing into vehicles in the parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Casino security staff notified the California Highway Patrol at 7:30 p.m. that a 2011 white Toyota minivan used as a taxi had crashed into three parked vehicles on Level 2 of the parking structure.

The driver, Cristel Mona Wikstrom, 41, of Solvang allegedly exhibited signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.

Tests reportedly revealed her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent, the CHP said.

Wikstrom was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of drunken driving, the CHP added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.