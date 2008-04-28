Taxpayers Association Stands with SBCC in Support of Measure V
For more than 50 years, the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association has been dedicated to protecting all taxpayers from unnecessary tax increases. However, we must recognize when a tax is reasonable and the only mechanism to pay for an essential community need. Measure V, the Santa Barbara City College Improvement Measure, is an example of such a community need. In this case “V” stands for value — value in education, value to our community, and value to the taxpayer. Measure V is the most fiscally sound package we’ve ever reviewed.
Santa Barbara City College is an important asset to our community, providing quality higher education and career technical training for almost 100 years. Each semester, SBCC serves almost 19,000 students, most working toward a certificate, degree or transfer credit, and annually more than 50,000 adults participate in skill building, vocational and lifelong learning through the Adult Education program. Most of these valuable programs are conducted in facilities that are aging and in absolute need of repairs and upgrades to provide a modern, up-to-date learning environment.
Measure V asks voters to approve a $77.2 million bond that will qualify SBCC for up to $92 million in state matching funds for 11 specific projects, making our tax dollars go twice as far. Together there will be almost $170 million invested in SBCC improvements — improvements that local contractors, vendors and merchants will enjoy the dividends of many times over.
Measure V protects taxpayers by requiring annual, independent performance and financial audits. An independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee, including a representative of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, will ensure that the bond proceeds are spent only on the projects listed in the measure.
The board of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association encourages all of you to exercise your right and privilege to vote, and we ask that you join us in Voting Yes on Measure V to help Santa Barbara City College.
Mike Stoker
President, Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Catering Employee Charges with Kidnapping, Assault with Deadly Weapon - June 2, 2018 | 10:52 p.m.
- 2. San Marcos Comes Up Empty in CIF Softball Final, Falls to Santa Fe, 3-0 - June 2, 2018 | 7:33 p.m.
- 3. Diane Dimond: Smart Homes Are Dumb — And Could Serve as a Witness Against You - June 2, 2018 | 5:30 p.m.
- 4. Mark Shields: When Politics Was More Fun and More Forgiving - June 2, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.
- 5. Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Educators Reach Tentative Contract Agreement… - June 2, 2018 | 2:17 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >