Taylor Beckman Plays Big in Her Return to Court for Westmont Volleyball

College Volleyball

Senior outside hitter Taylor Beckman made her return to the court on Friday night at Murchison Gymnasium and helped lead NAIA No. 5 Westmont (15-1, 2-0 GSAC) to a three-game sweep (25-13, 25-17, 25-12) of San Diego Christian (5-6, 0-2). Beckman tallied a team-high 11 kills while producing a .346 attack percentage.

"Taylor is a very steady presence with her passing and with her defense," noted head coach Patti Cook. "She also has a senior mentality of staying tough when things start to get a little crazy. She has a way of bringing people's focus back to where it should be."

Beckman was unable to play for nearly a month after suffering a severely bruised left knee when two off-leash dogs ran into her at Santa Barbara's East Beach.

Junior middle blocker Libby Dahlberg and junior right side hitter Samantha Neely each tallied 10 kills with Dahlberg hitting .667 and Neely connecting at a .381 clip.

As a team, Westmont posted a .429 attack percentage – the seventh best mark in Westmont history.