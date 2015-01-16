Taylor Drew of Santa Barbara Makes Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that more than 4,700 students qualified for the fall 2014 Dean's List.

Taylor Drew of Santa Barbara was named to the Dean's List.

Students who have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average qualify for the Dean's List. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average.

