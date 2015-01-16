Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:46 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Taylor Drew of Santa Barbara Makes Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island

By University of Rhode Island | January 16, 2015 | 6:31 a.m.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that more than 4,700 students qualified for the fall 2014 Dean's List.

Taylor Drew of Santa Barbara was named to the Dean's List.

Students who have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average qualify for the Dean's List. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average.

The University of Rhode Island's pioneering research extends the university's influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 16,637 undergraduate and graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment.

In May 2014, more than 3,000 undergraduate and about 680 graduate degrees were awarded. The university now has more than 115,000 alumni worldwide.

