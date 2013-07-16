Taylor Drew of Santa Barbara Named to University of Rhode Island Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that about 3,800 undergraduates have qualified for the spring 2013 Dean’s List.

The students represent all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, many other states and more than a dozen countries.

Taylor Shea Drew of Santa Barbara was named to the Dean’s List.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average.

