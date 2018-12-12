Taylor Kane Makes 12 Saves in Cate’s 2-0 Girls Soccer Win Over Thacher

Girls Soccer

Cate got goals from Rachel Ma and Maddie Erickson, and goalkeeper Taylor Kane made 12 saves in a 2-0 girls soccer win over Thacher on Wednesday,

Ma scored the first goal, finising a through pass from Lilly Riehl in the 46th minute.

Erickson made it 2-0, putting away a crossing ball from Tali Nam.

Junior Finnian Whelan disrupted Thacher's attack with her strong play as a holding midfielder.

"Finnian’s work ethic is impossible to rival in practice and her tenacity was never more apparent than yesterday" said Cate coach Taylor Wright. "She denied Thacher’s team any opportunity to get the ball through the midfield."