Taylor Klein Provides Big Lift for Santa Barbara In Tennis Win Over Dos Pueblos

Tennis

Santa Barbara High lost only one singles set and the doubles team of Mason Lender and Max Mendoza pulled off two important wins to lift the Dons to an 11-7 boys tennis win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match on Friday at the DP courts.

Lender and Mendoza held off three set points and rallied to beat Andrew DeAlba and Hayden Carlston in a tiebreaker (7-5) in the first round of sets.

"Mendoza's serve and Lender's net play enabled them to solve the puzzle and get past the first-round opponents," said Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt.

The Dos Pueblos brother duo of Ryan and Christian Hodosy dominated their three sets, losing only five games. The team of Pratik Gupta and Alex Oaten went 2-1 on the day for the Chargers.

In singles, the Dons got a big lift from Taylor Kleine, who played his first singles match of the season and defeated Vincent Villano.

"Taylor's focus and concentration were top notch as he swept all three sets," said Echt.

Noah Ostovany also went 3-0 for the Dons.

"Noah let the game come to him and played relaxed yet aggressive tennis all day," said Echt.

DP coach Liz Frech said her team gave its all.

"Overall, our team left it on the court and knows we have much work to do," she said.

Dos Pueblos plays at Ventura on Monday, while the Dons play host to Ventura on Tuesday.

