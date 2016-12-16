Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Taylor Lee-Hammer Leads Hancock to Seventh Straight Win

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | December 16, 2016 | 9:37 p.m.

Syenna Ramirez and Taylor Lee-Hammer combined for 11 3-point baskets and 47 points during the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team’s 78-49 win over Lassen in the semifinals of the Monterey Classic on Friday. The Bulldogs won their seventh straight game to improve to 9-2 overall.

Hancock will play College of the Siskiyous in the title game on Saturday at 3 p.m. College of the Siskiyous is off to a 15-1 start and ranked No. 5 in the state this week.

Lee-Hammer buried a career-high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts to finish with a personal-best 24 points. The freshman guard went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line and added four rebounds and three assists.  Lee-Hammer buried two 3-pointers in each of the first three quarters for the Bulldogs.

Ramirez had 12 points in the first half behind three 3-point buckets to help the Bulldogs carry a 43-32 lead into halftime. The sophomore guard finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. The St. Joseph High School graduate went 5-for-8 on free throws and 7-for 15 from the field. She made 4-of-8 from long range.

Freshman forward Naomi Leopardi recorded her second double-double in the last three games. Leopardi finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. She made five of her six shots from the field.

Destinee Garcia added a solid effort on both ends. The sophomore finished with six points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Sophomore Ne’chelle Martine added five points and five rebounds off the bench. Freshman center Grace Rosa finished with six points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs.

After carrying an 11-point lead into intermission, Hancock outscored Lassen 23-4 in the third quarter to take control of the game.  

Overall, Hancock shot 55 percent from the field by sinking 28-of-51 on the evening. The Bulldogs made 11-of-21 from 3-point range for a 52 percent clip. The Bulldogs went 11-for-18 from the charity stripe. They also finished with 48 points, including 20 on the offensive end. Hancock had 19 assists and committed just 10 turnovers.

