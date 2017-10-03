Taylor Pate Steps Up at Setter, Sparking Bishop Diego to a Sweep

Girls Volleyball

With its regular setter sidelined with an injury, Taylor Pate stepped in and dished out 24 assists for Bishop Diego's girls volleyball team in a 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 sweep over Thacher in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

"Taylor Pate came in and did a great job," said Bishop coach John Sener.

Pate fed middles Tiana Molony and Jordan Falconer and they produced eight kills apiece.

Lauren Holstad was tough from the service line, ripping off eight aces.

Bishop Diego improved to 5-1 in league and 6-13 overall. The Cardinals host Santa Clara on Thursday.

