Taylor Pate Steps Up to Spark Bishop Diego Past Dunn

College Basketball

Taylor Pate scored 14 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to lead Bishop Diego's girls basketball team to a 39-23 victory ove Dunn on Thursday.

"We struggled early but woke up in the second half," said coach Jeff Burich.

Pate hit a three-pointer to give the Cardinals the lead for good.

"We had players playing out of their normal position and they adjusted to everything," said Burich, who had only seven players suit up.

"Britnh Perez played her best game of the season, scoring six points and stealing several passes inside," said Burich.

Sydney Naour scored six points and grabbed several rebounds before going out with an ankle injury. Veronica Arreola played inspired defense and was aggressive all over the court," said Burich.

The Cardinals (3-3) open league play next week against Thacher.