T.C. Boyle Helps Local Bookseller with Plot Twist on Small Business Saturday

Granada Books customers get surprise advice, assistance on book purchases from local author as part of Shop Local initiative

Consumers were encouraged to think “small” Saturday for what has become an annual day to celebrate local small businesses.

Several area businesses, including Granada Books in downtown Santa Barbara, did their part to raise awareness for Small Business Saturday, which was first launched on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010.

Keeping dollars local has become especially important to the community bookstore, which relies on community donations and financial backing to remain afloat.

On Saturday, the bookstore welcomed renowned local author T.C. Boyle, who served as a guest bookseller at the cash register and even walked among the shelves offering holiday gift-giving advice to shoppers.

Granada Books co-owner Sharon Hoshida said she sent Boyle a letter a while back requesting his presence — an effort inspired by author Sherman Alexie.

Alexie called on his peers to go to bat for local independent booksellers, sparking a grassroots movement that involved many authors posting up in local bookstores on Saturday.

“He responded right away,” Hoshida said of Boyle. “It’s a new way to introduce a good habit. I think Santa Barbara is the kind of community that does support the Shop Local movement.”

Granada Books joined more than 200 other organizations and American Express OPEN, the company’s small business unit, in celebrating the annual event, which offers a chance to boost both sales and consumer awareness for sometimes overlooked small businesses.

Hoshida said customers were getting into the holiday spirit this weekend, coming into the local bookstore on the heels of Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday.

A line of locals formed Saturday beside Boyle, who also signed copies of his latest book, T.C. Boyle Stories II, which was released earlier this year.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .