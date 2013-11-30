Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

T.C. Boyle Helps Local Bookseller with Plot Twist on Small Business Saturday

Granada Books customers get surprise advice, assistance on book purchases from local author as part of Shop Local initiative

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 30, 2013 | 2:30 p.m.

Consumers were encouraged to think “small” Saturday for what has become an annual day to celebrate local small businesses.

Several area businesses, including Granada Books in downtown Santa Barbara, did their part to raise awareness for Small Business Saturday, which was first launched on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010.

Keeping dollars local has become especially important to the community bookstore, which relies on community donations and financial backing to remain afloat.

On Saturday, the bookstore welcomed renowned local author T.C. Boyle, who served as a guest bookseller at the cash register and even walked among the shelves offering holiday gift-giving advice to shoppers.

Granada Books co-owner Sharon Hoshida said she sent Boyle a letter a while back requesting his presence — an effort inspired by author Sherman Alexie.

Alexie called on his peers to go to bat for local independent booksellers, sparking a grassroots movement that involved many authors posting up in local bookstores on Saturday.

T.C. Boyle helped Granada Books staff and customers with holiday gift-giving advice during his time as a guest bookseller Saturday. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
T.C. Boyle helped Granada Books staff and customers with holiday gift-giving advice during his time as a guest bookseller Saturday. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“He responded right away,” Hoshida said of Boyle. “It’s a new way to introduce a good habit. I think Santa Barbara is the kind of community that does support the Shop Local movement.”

Granada Books joined more than 200 other organizations and American Express OPEN, the company’s small business unit, in celebrating the annual event, which offers a chance to boost both sales and consumer awareness for sometimes overlooked small businesses.

Hoshida said customers were getting into the holiday spirit this weekend, coming into the local bookstore on the heels of Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday.

A line of locals formed Saturday beside Boyle, who also signed copies of his latest book, T.C. Boyle Stories II, which was released earlier this year.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 