Experience the Ways of Urasenke - Japanese Tea Making

Prepare a bowl of Japanese matcha tea and enjoy traditional sweets with a partner, then visit the ShinKanAn Teahouse for a demonstration of the Way of Tea (urasenke) in a workshop at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road.
The hands-on event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, will be taught by Sokyo Kasayi Sensei. For 30 years, Sensei has given tea ceremony demonstrations and lectures. She has studied urasenke since childhood.
Register online at https://www.sbbg.org/classes-events/classes/enjoy-japanese-matcha, or call 682-4726, ext. 102.
Cost of the workshop is $20 for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden members; $35 for non-members.
— Alice Burke for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.