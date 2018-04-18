Karate, Origami, Gospel Choir All Part of Church’s Japanese Festival

Bethany Congregational Church (founded by Japanese Americans) and its friends will host a free Japanese-style festival 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Bethany Congregational Church parking lot, 556 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.
The event will include games for kids, performances by karate groups, a gospel choir and a tone chimes choir as well as a Japanese tea ceremony and several Japanese culture booths including origami, anime, flower arranging and bonsai trees.
Japanese bentos (box lunches), hotdogs and shaved ice will be for sale. Lunches can be pre-ordered and must be picked up by 1:30 p.m.
For more information or to order lunches, send an email to [email protected] or call 687-1115.
— Chuck Burwell for Bethany Congregational Church.