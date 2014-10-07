Teacher Associations Endorse Hope School Board Candidate Nels Henderson

Nels Henderson, candidate for Hope School Board, announced Monday that his campaign has been endorsed by the Hope District Teachers Association as well as the California Teachers Association and the National Education Association.

“I am proud to have earned the confidence of our local teachers association," Henderson said."It means a great deal that my daughter's teachers believe in me and my message.”

Hope School District governs Vieja Valley, Monte Vista and Hope schools. Interestingly enough, the race for Hope School Board is one of the only local races in Santa Barbara County that is contested with five people seeking three seats. In comparison, the race for Goleta City Council, Santa Barbara City College Board and multiple other jurisdictions did not have enough candidates to have a contested race.

Henderson has been a senior web project manager for Citrix System's SaaS Division in Goleta for over six years. Prior to that, he was a freelance graphic design, marketing and political consultant for over 20 years. Also an educator, he has served as adjunct faculty for Antioch University Santa Barbara on a part-time basis for over 15 years.

For more information on his campaign, please visit nelshenderson.com.