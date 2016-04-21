Teacher’s Fund Announces Co-Chairs for Annual Golf Tournament, Dinner Extravaganza

Kim Hardy and Leanne Wood have been announced as the co-chairs of the sixth annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament and Dinner Extravaganza, scheduled for Oct. 7, 2016, at Glen Annie Golf Course. The day will begin with registration at 10 a.m with a 12 p.m. tee off, and the Dinner Extravaganza is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Quickly becoming a Santa Barbara tradition, the golf tournament includes multiple contests, a silent auction, fantastic giveaways and gourmet food and drink. All money raised is earmarked for the Teacher’s Fund.

The Teacher’s Fund was created by Village Properties co-owners Renee Grubb and Ed Edick in 2002 as a way to deepen their commitment and give back to the community they serve.

The purpose of the nonprofit is to raise money for Santa Barbara-area teachers so they may enrich the classroom experience with added supplies, materials and equipment in addition to outside classroom activities not covered by school funds.

To date, more than $1.5 million has been donated to Santa Barbara County elementary, middle and high school teachers in both public and private schools.

Leanne Wood, a New Zealand native, has lived in Santa Barbara for the past three years after moving from North Carolina, where she owned a real estate company for ten years.

Prior to that she lived in Europe where she managed a nonprofit and ran extensive fundraising projects for relief and development in Eastern Europe. She has been a real estate professional since 2003 and joined the Village Properties team in 2015.

Wood currently works in Village Properties’ Montecito office. She makes her home in Santa Barbara with her husband.

She may be reached at 805.284.7177 or [email protected].

Kim Hardy is a native Californian and has called the Central Coast home since 1995. She is currently serving as a consultant specializing in sponsorship, promotion and event coordination.

Hardy also sat on the board of directors from 2004-07 for the Teacher’s Fund. She, her husband and their two sons live in Santa Barbara.

Hardy may be reached at 805.453.2343 or [email protected].

To learn about participating in or donating to either the Teacher’s Fund or in the 6th Annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament and Dinner Extravaganza, contact the Teacher’s Fund at 805.284.7177 or visit www.teachersfund.org.

To learn more about Village Properties, call 805.969.8900 or visit www.villagesite.com.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Teacher’s Fund.